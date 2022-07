NEVADA – The peaceful, green grassy plot looks empty, save a sign that tells passersby where they are: The Nevada State Hospital Cemetery. Those few words are accurate, but they don’t say everything. They do not tell the stories of the hundreds who are buried there, kept under lock and key in death as they were in life. Their remains — and in some cases, perhaps even their names — are lost in the ground and the past, largely without stones to mark their existence.

