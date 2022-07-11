ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Suspect in custody in Anderson Mall shooting that left teen dead

By Sophia Radebaugh, Scott Den Herder, Nikolette Miller, Chloe Salsameda, Sydney Broadus
 4 days ago

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A man suspected of killing a teenager in broad daylight inside the Anderson Mall over the weekend turned himself in to Anderson police on Monday afternoon.

20-year-old Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson, of Anderson, allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Shy’heem Re’Quan Kalil Clemons, of Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department.

The Anderson Police Department said they responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. They believe the incident was isolated and that Robinson and Clemons knew each other.

Robinson was a graduate of Westside High School and Clemons played football at T.L. Hanna.

Jason Tone was Clemons’ coach at Hanna, and says this is a huge loss for the community.

“We didn’t know for a day I didn’t have a clue who it was and then all of a sudden you get a message that it’s somebody you coached and know personally. It was a shock,” Tone said. “You knew he had a bright future ahead of him, especially with like I said his positive attitude.”

Clemons died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head Sunday afternoon. His cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

