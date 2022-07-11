ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Mendota Pedestrian Killed in Intersection Identified

By Tom Henson
starvedrock.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pedestrian killed in a Mendota intersection Saturday has been identified. Seventy-six-year-old Victorina Nunez of Mendota was hit in the...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 1

starvedrock.media

Woman At Center Of Mendota Death Investigation Is Identified

If you've been following the story of a death investigation in Mendota, the victim's name has been released. Thirty-year-old Kelsey Zoss was found dead at around 4 o'clock Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. Despite life saving measures performed by first responders, Zoss never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MENDOTA, IL
wjol.com

Armed Suspects Arrested Early This Morning In Joliet Neighborhood

UPDATE: The latest information on the incident can be found here. Early this morning officers were seen walking the streets in the Emerald Lawns neighborhood looking for suspects between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Will County Sheriff’s officers assisted Joliet police officers after the department was alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the area of of Clara Avenue and Midland Avenue. Police attempted to locate the suspects that fled from a vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. Residents could see officers walking with their guns drawn. At least two people were taken into custody and weapons were recovered.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mendota police investigating death

Police in Mendota are investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday in a home in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. She was identified by police as 30-year-old Kelsey J. Zoss, of Mendota. Police and paramedics were called to the home early Wednesday morning and attempted life saving measures...
MENDOTA, IL
wjol.com

Early morning chase by Joliet Police includes drones and K-9s

Joliet Police took out all the stops after an early morning car, and foot chase forced the department to deploy drones and K-9s in an effort to find the suspects who had fled into a residential area. On Friday morning, just before 1:45 am, Joliet Police saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Collings Street and Ward Avenue. Officers followed the vehicles to Garnsey Avenue and Ohio Street when a Lincoln Zephyr and a Nissan Altima ran the stop sign at the intersection. Officers attempted to pull over the Lincoln, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. This pursuit was quickly terminated near Benton Street and Eastern Avenue due to safety risks resulting from the vehicle’s reckless driving. A short time later, Officers located the Lincoln near Benton Street and Michigan Place, which appeared to be disabled.
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

One Electrocution Victim Near Streator Released From A Hospital

Some good news to report following a scary workplace accident outside Streator. One of the five workers electrocuted Tuesday morning while doing gutter work is out of the hospital. The high school track coach of Daniel Moser says Moser was injured in the accident but has since been released from a hospital. Four other men were working with Moser for a gutter company out of Roanoke. One of them was flown to Peoria for treatment. No word yet on their conditions.
STREATOR, IL
1470 WMBD

Case against woman charged with fatal DUI delayed

PEKIN, Ill. – A former Bradley University student will be back in court in two months in connection with the death of two out-of-state residents she allegedly hit while driving drunk. Court records in Tazewell County indicate a judge Thursday granted the delay in the case of Stephanie Melgoza,...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Drunken Driver Accused Of Battery Against First Responders In Ottawa

While on probation, an Ottawa man is accused of finding a lot more trouble. Twenty-year-old Michael Murphy was booked into the La Salle County Jail on Wednesday. He was initially stopped by Ottawa officers Monday and arrested for DUI. To make matters worse, Murphy allegedly got violent and picked up three counts of aggravated battery. He needs $5,000 to bond out.
OTTAWA, IL
WIFR

Pecatonica police Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy arrested, faces several criminal charges

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police arrested 54-year-old Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy of the Pecatonica Police Department on several charges. According to the criminal complaint, Stacy faces the following charges:. Two counts of Intimidation (Class 3 Felony) Two counts of Official Misconduct/Forbidden Act (Class 3 Felony) Two counts of...
PECATONICA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three people charged with stealing donation buckets from veterans group

Three people are being charged with stealing a veterans group's donation buckets in Morris Thursday. A news release from the Morris Police Department says the veterans group was in front of the Morris Walmart collecting donations when a vehicle approached the table. Someone got out, took the donation buckets and then got back into the car which raced off.
MORRIS, IL
Amboy News

Former Woodhaven Lakes finance manager charged with theft

LEE COUNTY — A local woman has been charged with theft. Donna Unrath, 54, was charged for theft from Woodhaven Lakes in Sublette, on July 7 in a Lee County courtroom. Unrath, who was a finance manager for Woodhaven Association and had been with the company for seven years, was suspected of stealing money from Woodhaven Lakes.
LEE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Five workers electrocuted in LaSalle County

Five workers were electrocuted while working on a home in the 1400 block of N. 1659th Road in LaSalle County, north of Streator, on Tuesday. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says it happened when one of the contractors struck a power line which came into contact with a gutter electrocuting and knocking down five people.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Mendota Reporter

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

MENDOTA – A Mendota woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the intersection of Washington Street and 13th Avenue at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, July 9. Victorina Nunez, 76, was struck by a vehicle driven by Alexander Verbera, 23, of Mendota. The Mendota Police Department and Mendota Emergency Fire/Paramedic Units responded to the scene, where it was found that Nunez was deceased from injuries sustained in the accident.
MENDOTA, IL
wjol.com

More than one shooter likely following Crest Hill fatal in crowd of 200 people

Parking lot of strip mall in Crest Hill scene of a shooting. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirming to WJOL that ballistic evidence recovered from the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap involved at least two shooters. It was Sunday, July 10th at 11:45 p.m. when officers were called to the parking lot of 1827 Knapp Drive to disperse nearly 200 people. That’s when shots rang out and one person was killed and four others injured.
CREST HILL, IL
walls102.com

Five injured after power line incident near Streator

STREATOR – Five men were injured at a home in rural Streator after coming into contact with a power line. According to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, around 11 AM in the 1400 block of North 1659th road, contractors working at a residence on ladders reportedly struck a power line with a piece of aluminum gutter. One male victim was taken by Life Flight Helicopter from the scene to a Peoria hospital. Three male victims were taken by ambulance to OSF St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Ottawa, and one male victim was taken by ambulance to the OSF Center for Health in Streator. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and the current conditions of those involved was not released.
STREATOR, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mendota woman killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash

A Mendota woman was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Saturday at the intersection of Route 251 and Route 34 in Mendota. Mendota police identified the woman as 76-year-old Victorina Nunez. Police allege that the driver of the vehicle is 23-year-old Alexander Verbera, of Mendota. He is charged with...
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three hurt in crash in Oswego

Three people were taken to the hospital following a three vehicle crash in Oswego on Sunday. The Oswego Police Department says it happened at Douglas Road and Woolley Road just before five. Police say a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Ibrahim Y. Elgindy ran the stop sign on westbound Woolley Road...
OSWEGO, IL
wjol.com

Building Fire in Crest Hill Now Under Investigation

A fire at an unoccupied building in Crest Hill on Monday evening is now under investigation. It was 7:36 pm that the Lockport Township Fire Protection District was dispatched after a report of smoke coming from a building in the 1700 block of Tomich Court. A neighboring business noticed smoke coming from the commercial building and called 911. Crews arrived to find an unoccupied four-unit, metal pole building on fire. Companies were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes but spent about an hour and a half working to extinguish some hot spots in an exterior wall. The fire damage was contained to the single unit and no injuries were reported. Additional assistance was provided by Romeoville Fire at the scene while Bolingbrook, Homer, and Plainfield provided coverage in the Lockport stations.
CREST HILL, IL

