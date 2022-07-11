ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire coming to West Virginia

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Reba McEntire has announced dates and locations for her fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, and she will be making a stop in West Virginia.

According to a release from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Reba will perform at the Coliseum on October 20, and tickets will go on sale starting July 15.

Reba’s tour kicks off on October 13 in Lafayette, La. and will feature 17 locations across the U.S. The Live Nation tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows, according to the release.

Reba tour poster (Courtesy: Charleston Coliseum)
Award-winning LEGO artist coming to Charleston’s BrickUniverse convention

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Reba fans can access a
special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. by signing up for Reba’s email list by 11:59 PM CT on Monday, July 11. The presale code will be emailed on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

For more information, visit Reba’s website .

