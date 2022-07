Ryan Newman recently won his first race since his most recent Cup Series win in 2017. Following this victory, could the veteran return to NASCAR?. Ryan Newman’s last NASCAR win came in the March 2017 Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, where he drove the #31 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Since that win, Newman moved on Roush Fenway Racing to drive the #6 Ford for three seasons, only to be replaced by new driver-owner Brad Keselowski ahead of the 2022 season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO