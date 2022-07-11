ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Accuses Shade Room of Alleged Negative Bias: ‘You Guys Want to Gaslight Me’

By Gil Kaufman
 4 days ago

The rapper got into a back-and-forth after she claimed the gossip site only posts negative things about her. They denied the claims.

Cardi B is not one to hold her tongue and over the weekend she let loose on gossip site The Shade Room, accusing its editors of taking repeated negative potshots at her. According to Newsweek, the back-and-forth began when the site posted about Cardi and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, in honor of the child’s fourth birthday this weekend.

When Cardi reportedly asked them to delete the post showing Kulture holding a stack of cash in the comments section and on Twitter, she then opened up about what sounded like some pent-up hostility about the Room‘s past posts. “Cause my thing is… okay you only post negative content bout me ,cool no biggie. got me blocked from commenting on their page ok cool,” Cardi tweeted. “but please don’t post my child on yall funny ish …I don’t want to be old self but just leave me alone.”

And while the series of tweets appear to have been deleted at press time, The Shade Room reportedly responded by showing some earlier posts that had a positive Cardi spin. “Whats the phone number of the lawyer you used in your defamation case because we tryna see something,” the site wrote in reference to Cardi’s recent $4 million court judgement over blogger Tasha K. “Is this the ‘only negative’ content you are referring to?”

Unsatisfied with the response, Cardi then reportedly dug in, claiming in a series of video messages that the outlet has done some “shady s–t” in the past and asking them to “take it easy” on her in the future. “I DM’d you guys but, of course, you guys ignore me, and that’s why I had to take it publicly,” she said. “Clearly, you guys have me muted from commenting on your page. That’s why when I comment, nobody can see my comment and I actually have screenshots of it, and that’s why I posted it. So now you guys want to gaslight me. And if you guys are not doing shady s–t on purpose, why mute me from commenting? Then you guys post certain things positive about me so y’all can continuously post negative things about me that you don’t do to other artists.”

After offering up what she said was another example of the site’s alleged double standard, Cardi got personal. “I’m a person and I have feelings. I’m not a crazy person, I’m not this ghetto person, I’m not this person that’s trying to make narratives about me,” she said. “You guys clearly know what you’re doing; if you wasn’t, you wouldn’t have muted me. But my thing is, take it easy on me. I’m a person as well and I’m trying to protect my best, my mental health. It’s too much. We could’ve had this conversation on DM, but clearly you guys are ignoring me so now we have to I guess do it like this.”

The Shade Room also reportedly denied muting Cardi’s Instagram comments while claiming she had actually asked them to post items about her family during a recent phone call, eliciting another back-and-forth in which each side accused the other of duplicity.

Early Monday morning (July 11), however, The Shade Room tweeted that things had apparently been resolved after a conversation with Cardi. “Just spoke to @iamcardib and we were able to come to a resolution,” read the tweet. “We’re putting the issue to rest and moving on. Cardi, we wish you the best and continued success. Glad we found a way to move forward peacefully. What happened earlier was bad, but how it ended is good.”

Spokespeople for Cardi and TSR had not returned requests for additional comment at press time.

