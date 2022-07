Kevin Durant has made no public statement that he is looking to reunite with his former team, the Golden State Warriors, but NBA Analyst Ric Bucher joins First Things First to report that Steph Curry has reached out to KD several times, "eager to improve his chances of winning a fifth championship and surpassing LeBron James". While the Durant trade is still up in the air, Ric explains why he's not surprised Curry would be up for reuniting with his former teammate in Golden State.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO