Steelers’ T.J. Watt marries Dani Rhodes in gorgeous destination wedding
T.J. Watt is a married man.
The Steelers linebacker wed Dani Rhodes, a professional soccer player, over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they were joined by friends and family – including Watt’s siblings, JJ and Derek.
“Best day of my life,” Watt gushed Sunday on Instagram.
In a carousel of photos posted to his page, the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is seen posing outside with Rhodes, who stunned in a fitted lace gown that boasted an open back.
Watt, who proposed to Rhodes last summer , also hit the dance floor with his gorgeous bride as guests looked on.
In the days leading up to the lavish nuptials, Watt — who signed a four-year, $112 million extension with the Steelers in September 2021 — posted a few scenic snaps with Rhodes, who previously played for the Chicago Red Stars.
“Life is good!!” Watt exclaimed Wednesday on Instagram as he embraced Rhodes near a beach.
Rhodes, who played soccer at the University of Wisconsin, also posted a cozy shot of the couple Friday as they took in a sunset aboard a boat.
Back in April, Rhodes’ gal pals treated her to a “bottomless brunch” bachelorette party, which the then-bride-to-be documented on social media .
“Endless surprises, and bottomless brunches,” she wrote at the time.
Since tying the knot, Watt and Rhodes have been showered with well-wishes from his Steelers teammates and their significant others, including Hillary Trubisky, the wife of quarterback Mitch Trubisky, and Amy Paternoster, who is engaged to rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett.
“Stunning!!! Congratulations,” Paternoster commented Sunday on a wedding post from Rhodes, while Trubisky dropped a trio of white heart emojis.
