Steelers’ T.J. Watt marries Dani Rhodes in gorgeous destination wedding

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

T.J. Watt is a married man.

The Steelers linebacker wed Dani Rhodes, a professional soccer player, over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they were joined by friends and family – including Watt’s siblings, JJ and Derek.

“Best day of my life,” Watt gushed Sunday on Instagram.

In a carousel of photos posted to his page, the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is seen posing outside with Rhodes, who stunned in a fitted lace gown that boasted an open back.

Watt, who proposed to Rhodes last summer , also hit the dance floor with his gorgeous bride as guests looked on.

In the days leading up to the lavish nuptials, Watt — who signed a four-year, $112 million extension with the Steelers in September 2021 — posted a few scenic snaps with Rhodes, who previously played for the Chicago Red Stars.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt married fiancée Dani Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend.
Instagram
The couple announced their engagement last summer.
Instagram

“Life is good!!” Watt exclaimed Wednesday on Instagram as he embraced Rhodes near a beach.

Rhodes, who played soccer at the University of Wisconsin, also posted a cozy shot of the couple Friday as they took in a sunset aboard a boat.

Back in April, Rhodes’ gal pals treated her to a “bottomless brunch” bachelorette party, which the then-bride-to-be documented on social media .

TJ Watt and Dani Rhodes posed for scenic snaps together ahead of their destination wedding.
Instagram
The pair also took in a sunset aboard a boat.
Instagram
T.J. Watt is the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He signed a contract extension with the Steelers in Sept. 2021.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Endless surprises, and bottomless brunches,” she wrote at the time.

Since tying the knot, Watt and Rhodes have been showered with well-wishes from his Steelers teammates and their significant others, including Hillary Trubisky, the wife of quarterback Mitch Trubisky, and Amy Paternoster, who is engaged to rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett.

“Stunning!!! Congratulations,” Paternoster commented Sunday on a wedding post from Rhodes, while Trubisky dropped a trio of white heart emojis.

New York Post

New York Post

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

