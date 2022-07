Earlier this week, the latest quarterback rankings were released as Lamar Jackson's named did not appear in the Top 10. Ex-Baltimore Raven Bernard Pollard chimed in on Twitter saying quote: 'He’s def a Top 10 talent, but as far a Top 10 QB I don’t see it.' He went further saying no receiver will ever go to Baltimore because Lamar is there. The Ravens' signal caller responded as he said quote: 'We’ll wait and see if one signs.' Lamar also went on to call out Pollard's player credentials in a heated back and forth. Skip Bayless reacts to the Twitter beef.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO