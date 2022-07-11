ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira Joins Fulham On Permanent Deal

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRynU_0gbgEphf00

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has joined Fulham on a permanent deal, an announcement from both United and Fulham has confirmed.

Following a loan spell at Brazilian side Flamengo, Pereira has now left United on a permanent deal and has joined newly promoted Premier League side Fulham.

The player was hopeful of remaining at Flamengo however a deal was proved to not be possible which then prompted Fulham into completing a deal with United.

The deal is understood to be worth around £10million with add ons included in the deal.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Fulham announced the permanent signing of Pereira on Monday afternoon, saying;

"The Club is delighted to announce the signing of Andreas Pereira from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The versatile midfielder has agreed a four-year deal, tying him to Craven Cottage until the summer of 2026, with the Club holding an option to extend by a further 12 months.

After signing his deal, Pereira said: “I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to start the season with Fulham.

“I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong. Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in me being here.”

United then also released a statement confirming Pereira's departure in which they said;

"Andreas Pereira has completed a permanent move from Manchester United to fellow Premier League club Fulham ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The creative midfielder, who joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven in 2012, had been on loan with Brazilian club Flamengo."

"Everyone at United would like to thank Andreas for his years of service and wish him all the best for the rest of his career."

