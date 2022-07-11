ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Human remains believed to be missing kayaker found near Swansboro

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in Onslow County believe the remains of a kayaker missing since New Year’s Day have been found in Onslow County. Onslow...

www.witn.com

