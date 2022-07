Hunter Biden is the most important filmmaker in America today. Like Francis Ford Coppola with the Godfather movies and The Conversation, Biden’s home movies give epoch-defining insights into the current workings of American power and paranoia. Whereas Coppola worked with a Mitchell BNCR camera with Bausch & Lomb lenses and Marlon Brando, the president’s son works on crack with a laptop and prostitutes. He also works, as the academics say, at the juncture of media and politics. Media are what we are supposed to see, but we are not supposed to see the workings of politics — especially the recesses where politics and money converge. Hunter, like that other impulsive digital performer Donald Trump, lifts the veil.

