Apparel

Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red" Official Images Revealed

By Alexander Cole
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most iconic Jordans ever is the Air Jordan 3. This Tinker Hatfield creation helped Nike keep Michael Jordan who was thinking of leaving the brand at the time. For years, the Air Jordan 3 has delivered some iconic colorways, and fans can't help but...

hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Tinker Hatfield
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 37

Click here to read the full article. Jordan Brand unveiled the latest entry in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line this week along with details on when fans can get their hands on a pair. The sportswear brand shared details behind the design of the Air Jordan 37, revealing that the shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 7 silhouette but is built for modern-day basketball. According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 37’s Lenoweave upper is constructed of a strong and pliable yarn called Arkema, with zones of support applied on specific areas of the shoe where ballers need it most. The...
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Drake's OVO Officially Launches Limited Edition Mike Tyson Capsule Collection

Drake is officially celebrating the heavyweight boxing champion of the world, the legendary Mike Tyson, in his next capsule collection. OVO exclusively collaborates with Tyson to share a limited capsule collection for fans everywhere. The collaboration was first announced with a profile shot of Tyson wearing the classic black and gold OVO owl hoodie, posted to Instagram. A campaign video featuring a look at some of Tyson’s early days in the boxing ring were celebrated as a teaser to the capsule.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Coming This Year: First Look

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the game and it just so happens that he has one of the best ongoing lines with Jumpman right now. His Cactus Jack sneakers have proven to be massive hits as each release sells out within mere seconds. Travis seems to have a love for the Air Jordan 1 Low as this silhouette has received multiple Cactus Jack colorways. Now, it looks like another Travis x Air Jordan 1 Low is on the way, and this time, it's called "Black Phantom."
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Puma Pairs Style With Performance for the TRC Blaze Court + More

Click here to read the full article. July 14, 2022: Puma is bringing street style to the basketball court with the TRC Blaze Court, a court-ready shoe inspired by the classic, stylish Blaze of Glory silhouette. Also, the look features Trinomic outsoles, which Puma said is its most advanced cushioning technology since 1990, to provide both stability and style. Aside from the classic Trinomic outsole, Puma added ProFoam+ midsoles to the shoe for optimal cushioning. The Puma TRC Blaze Court will retail for $115 and arrives July 14 via Puma.com, the Puma NYC store, Hibbet stores and other select retailers. July 14,...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Coming This Year: First Look

Atlanta sneaker boutique A Ma Maniére has been delivering a plethora of incredible Air Jordans as of late. Over the last couple of years, they have worked on the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and yes, the Air Jordan 3. With that being said, it would only make sense that they would try their hand at coming through with an Air Jordan 4. It's yet another classic silhouette and it would work perfectly within their newfound series.
APPAREL

