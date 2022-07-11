ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

First fellow named in new West Virginia National Guard program

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuIiS_0gbgCamQ00

Marshall University welcomes Jaylan L. Mobley (pictured) of the West Virginia National Guard to serve as the university’s first West Virginia National Guard fellow. The fellowship was outlined in the university’s recent memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia National Guard and provides a fellow to work full-time in the Institute for Cyber Security (ICS).

“We are pleased to have our first West Virginia National Guard fellow at Marshall,” said Dr. David Dampier, director of the Institute for Cyber Security at Marshall and dean of Marshall’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. “This fellowship is integral to our operations and will provide immeasurable benefits to faculty and students, as the fellow will share real-world Department of Defense experiences that will enhance the research and education experiences for all.”

The position will focus on research and involve teaching a class each semester and helping Marshall’s programs maintain a curriculum that is current and grounded in reality.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our faculty and students,” said John Sammons, associate director of the Institute for Cyber Security and chair of the Cyber Forensics and Security program in Marshall’s College of Science. “This is another way that we’re bringing the real world into our programs. This is most definitely a two-way street, with benefits to both the West Virginia National Guard and Marshall University.”

“The demand for cyber-trained professionals is increasing drastically as our world becomes more interconnected and the threat of cyber-attacks increases exponentially. My vision in working to establish this fellowship with Marshall University was to grow our expertise within West Virginia by bridging the gap between academia and the National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, the adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard. “This innovative approach to cyber will benefit our National Guard and the state of West Virginia as a whole through the expertise of Marshall’s ICS and our WVNG fellow. I look forward to the success of this partnership.”

Mobley graduated from Georgia Military College in 2018 with two associate degrees in computer science and homeland security and emergency management. He served as regimental commander, leading over 10,000 students and cadets throughout six campuses in Georgia, and was awarded the Excellence in Leadership award by Lt. Gen. William B. Caldwell IV. Upon graduating from Georgia Military College and being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the West Virginia Army National Guard, he attended West Virginia University and was selected as a cyber intern at the NASA IV&V Facility, where he competed in a 12-week Capture the Satellite simulation.

In 2020, Mobley graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems, a minor in cybersecurity, and a certification in Certified Ethical Hacking. He was accepted into the 37-week Cyber Basic Officer Leadership Course to become the first cyber officer in the West Virginia Army National Guard.

In 2021, he earned a master’s in cybersecurity from West Virginia University and graduated from the Army’s Cyber Basic Officer Leadership Course. He serves as deputy team chief of the Defense Cyber Operations Element at the Joint Forces Headquarters in Charleston.

“As the first cyber officer in the West Virginia National Guard, one of my goals before retiring is to grow and establish cybersecurity in West Virginia,” Mobley said. “I am thankful to be a part of this opportunity and look forward to growing cybersecurity within the state.”

Mobley said he hopes that through this first fellowship, he will help set a strong foundation for cybersecurity and cybersecurity opportunities at Marshall.

“The benefit of having a West Virginia National Guard member partnering with Marshall University in the ICS is the ability to bring together the needs of the National Guard and Marshall University,” Mobley said. “This will only greaten the relationship between the two and will create greater opportunities for talent and future projects.”

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Peyton Ballard Named NRGRDA Director of Entrepreneurship Initiatives

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Southern West Virginia native Peyton Ballard has been named Director of Entrepreneurship Initiatives at the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA),. The elevated position offers Ballard more responsibility as Managing Director of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) and assuming additional responsibilities at the...
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces award of University Avenue to Campus Drive widening project near West Virginia University; a Roads to Prosperity project

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has approved the bid award for a major project to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion near West Virginia University in Morgantown. Much of the funding for the project comes from bond sales through Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Summer feeding benefit going to WVa households for children

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Eligible West Virginia households will receive a one–time summer feeding benefit for children, the state Department of Education said. The program will provide $391 per eligible child to be deposited onto the child’s West Virginia–Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer card, the department said. The funds can be expected during August.
AGRICULTURE
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Warns Against Price Gouging during State of Emergency

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned against price gouging during a state of emergency given reports of serious flooding in areas of southern West Virginia. Laws prohibiting such activity took effect Thursday with the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency in McDowell County....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Urges SCOTUS to Stop Dangerous Immigration Policy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with his counterparts in 18 other states, has filed an amicus brief in support of a challenge to the Biden administration’s bid to let the Department of Homeland Security implement a policy that sets enforcement priorities, after lower courts blocked it as part of a legal challenge brought by Texas and Louisiana.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Marshall University#College#Department Of Defense
Lootpress

Summer Child Nutrition Benefit for West Virginia Approved

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and Governor Jim Justice announced today approval for West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the West Virginia...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Backgrounder: Beckley’s First State Police Headquarters

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia created a State Police force in 1919, and dispersed units statewide early the next year. The detachment assigned to Beckley was initially headquartered in the Hotel Willis, formerly located at the intersection of McCreery and South Heber Streets—now a city parking lot.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Files Supplemental Comments to SEC in Light of Recent SCOTUS Win

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has again led a coalition of 24 states in filing a supplemental letter regarding a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission initiative that would require companies to make policy statements not related to financial performance. The supplemental letter follows a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Lootpress

All about Manchin: What Biden wanted for US, senator did not

WASHINGTON (AP) — It launched as the new president’s ambitious plan for rebuilding America — a $2.3 trillion domestic infrastructure investment coupled with a $1.8 trillion plan to bolster U.S. families with support for health care, child care, college costs, unseen in generations. Totaling more than $4...
U.S. POLITICS
Lootpress

Waterfall Trail: Hidden Beauty in the W.Va Valleys

The state of West Virginia has long been lauded for its beautiful mountains. Viewing a sunset on top of Spruce Knob or Beauty Mountain is a sight never to be forgotten. Flowing in the valleys of the sharp rising peaks of the Mountain State are numerous renowned rivers and streams that have been key components for mills, coal production and electric power over the years.
TRAVEL
Lootpress

Traffic on West Virginia Turnpike nears 1.35 million vehicles during 11-day July 4 holiday travel period

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nearly 1.35 million vehicles drove the West Virginia Turnpike during the 11 days surrounding the July 4 holiday. “The weekend before and after July 4 is the busiest 11-day travel period for the West Virginia Turnpike each year,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “Traffic was exactly as we expected it would be. We were properly staffed, we were ready for it, and operations ran efficiently.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Feds release 1st report on W.Va. fatal helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (AP) — A helicopter crash last month that killed six people in West Virginia occurred when the aircraft hit a rock face 15 minutes after takeoff from a local airport, federal investigators said in a preliminary report Tuesday. The Vietnam-era Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter struck the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy