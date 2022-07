West Plains, Mo. – Following air conditioner issues that have caused closures this week, the West Plains Public Library is open today at 9 a.m. Along with the reopening, the Library will be hosting the Scholastic Book Fair beginning Thursday, July 14 and lasting until Wednesday, July 20. You can follow this link to visit the Library’s Scholastic Homepage. Visitors to the site will be able to shop the Online catalog for an even larger selection of books. www.scholastic.com/bf/westplainspubliclibrary.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO