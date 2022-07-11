ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Condoleezza Rice joins new Broncos ownership group

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OF8UP_0gbgBkdt00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The new Denver Broncos’ ownership group announced it has added former Secretary of State and University of Denver alumna Condoleezza Rice to the team.

Rob Walton released the statement on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group on Monday.

Priorities for Broncos’ new owner on day 1

“We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”

Rob Walton
Reports: Broncos ownership in talks with Peyton Manning

Rice was the U.S. secretary of state from 2005 to 2009 under President George W. Bush.

“It is an honor to be part of this ownership group. Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization today. I spent much of my younger years in Denver, so to be able to combine my love of the game with my love for this great city and team is an adventure of a lifetime and a great opportunity,” Rice said in an emailed statement.

Rice still has strong ties to DU.

“She’s just such a wonderful role model for our students,” said Fritz Mayer, the dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at DU. “She’s such a presence here at the school.”

Mayer said he is glad to see the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group bringing in another accomplished black woman on this level.

“To me, this is path-breaking. Not surprising that Condi would be a path breaker,” Mayer said.

Simone D. Ross agrees. She is the CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and an alum of the Urban League Foundation of Colorado.

“As an African American woman, oh my goodness, it is incredible to see a woman that has transcended politics, and business, and academia to move into this next realm, this exciting chapter for, of course her, and all of us,” Ross said.

She hopes this is the beginning of a trend of inclusion, that could have real impact.

“The intentionality really should be a blueprint for business for corporations in this country. When people say they want equity and diversity, oftentimes they forget that piece, that it requires intentionality,” Ross said.

Rice is the second black woman to be added to the ownership group. Mellody Hobson was the first. She is the chairwoman of Starbucks and the CEO of Ariel Investments.

The ownership group has been reportedly talking to Peyton Manning about a potential role in the organization. Broncos CEO Joe Ellis said the future of Mile High will be the new owner’s top priority .

At this point, the new ownership group has reached a purchase agreement from the Pat Bowlen Trust but there are still several steps before the sale is finalized.

The Bowlen Trust was established before Pat Bowlen’s death and was composed of his children. In the years since there have been several lawsuits, but last year the final suit was settled and an agreement to sell the team was reached.

There were several bids for the team, but the Walton-Penner Group, as it’s being called, submitted a bid for $4.65 billion that was selected as the winning bid.

Walton is the chairman of the Walmart Board and an heir to Sam Walton, the company’s founder. Forbes estimates his net worth at $58.8 billion .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mellody Hobson
Person
Pat Bowlen
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Person
Rob Walton
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Sam Walton
FOX31 Denver

Boulder police looking for more video, witnesses in crash

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for more information as they piece together what happened after a man was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday night. According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of 14th and Pine streets around 9:20 p.m. A sedan and motorcycle crashed in the intersection, as they were traveling in opposite directions. It is not clear if it was a head-on collision, but the 27-year-old motorcycle driver is in the hospital in serious condition.
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Panthers 1st-round pick dies at age 45

Former Carolina Panthers first-round pick Rashard Anderson died at the age of 45, his college announced on Wednesday. Anderson went to Jackson State and was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The cornerback had 75 tackles, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, a touchdown and one tackle for a loss in 27 career games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#State#The University Of Denver
FOX31 Denver

Person shot, woman escaped after suspect fires shots at officers

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A person was found shot when the Glenwood Springs Police Department responded to an active shooter call Thursday, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said. Officers arrived near the intersection of 10th Street and Riverview Drive where several shots were fired around 11 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
College Football
FOX31 Denver

2 brothers arrested in fentanyl, firearm bust

COLORADO SPRINGS — An investigation into the distribution of fentanyl led to the arrest of two brothers by the Colorado Springs Police Department. As part of the investigation, CSPD detectives made several undercover purchases of fentanyl pills from armed suspects at Austin Bluffs Plaza Liquors located at 4331 North Academy Blvd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX31 Denver

Avalanche sign key Stanley Cup run performers

DENVER (KDVR) — Free agency has officially begun and the Colorado Avalanche have shortened the list of players that could leave the team, and said goodbye to a few. Defenseman Josh Manson re-signed for another four years to a contract worth $18 million. He was a key part of the team’s D-core in the championship run dishing out big hits and creating turnovers.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Routine traffic stop leads police to 23 pounds of meth, heroin, fentanyl

AVON, Colo. (KDVR) — An Eagle County traffic stop on Interstate 70 led deputies to a 23-pound drug bust. According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team stopped a car for weaving down I-70 near the town of Avon. The driver was identified as 40-year-old Domingo Mendoza-Ceja of Denver.
AVON, CO
FOX31 Denver

Where you can get gas for $4.17 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are starting to drop across the country. However, prices at the pump in Colorado are still above the national average. As of Wednesday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.63. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.84, more than $0.20 above the national average.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy