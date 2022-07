ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta man who was severely injured and left for dead in 2021 has made significant progress in his road to recovery. Doctors never expected Josh Dowd to wake up following a brutal attack last year in Buckhead, but the 29-year-old continues to defy the odds. Dowd understands something horrible happened to him, but he doesn’t remember what exactly.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO