Bloodied man died Monday morning on Carpenter Road

By Ty Vinson
 4 days ago

The Lacey Fire Department responded to reports of an unconscious man on the ground before 6 a.m. Monday.

Callers reported finding the man bloody on the concrete in the 100 block of Carpenter Road Southeast.

The department’s battalion chief Steve Crimmins said some people attempted CPR on the man before fire and medical units could arrive, but attempts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crimmins said the scene was left with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. A representative with the sheriff’s office couldn’t be immediately reached for more information on the investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
