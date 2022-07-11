Fisherman plunges 40 feet from Oregon cliff onto ‘very rugged terrain,’ rescuers say

Solano County authorities recovered a body from Putah Creek on Sunday, over one week after a local teen went missing in the same area. Just after midnight on July 3, two recent graduates of Winters High School crashed a truck into the creek. Rescuers from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office found one of the two teenage boys clinging to the shoreline, but the other — 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros — remained missing.

