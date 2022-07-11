Fisherman plunges 40 feet from Oregon cliff onto ‘very rugged terrain,’ rescuers say

Related
Man looking for bait near tide pools finds decomposed body wedged in rocks, CA cops say
A man looking for bait near tide pools along a California coastline discovered a decomposing body, police told multiple news outlets. The male body was found wedged in rocks around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, near Claibornes Cove in Sunset Cliffs, a neighborhood in San Diego, KNSD reported. Authorities...
Woman thrown from jet ski dies after hitting boat propeller, Colorado officials say
A woman died after she was launched from a jet ski and into a nearby boat propeller at a Colorado lake, officials said. The woman was riding a jet ski Saturday, July 9, at Lake Pueblo State Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. She was ejected from the jet ski and into the water.
A man fell down 70 feet in a Nevada County forest. Rescuers found him thanks to his dog
Man’s best friend proved his worth in a true “Lassie” moment Wednesday when a border collie lead search and rescue teams to his owner. Cal Fire called on the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to dispatch 25 Search and Rescue volunteers after reports of a 53-year-old man who fell around 70 feet, according to a Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Facebook post.
Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl
A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
Hiker who vanished after reaching Colorado summit found dead, officials say
Crews recovered the body of a hiker who reached the summit of a mountain in Colorado and never returned, officials said. Luis Corkern, 41, reached Kit Carson Peak in the Sangre de Cristo mountains of southern Colorado at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, according to Custer County Search and Rescue. Corkern never made it back.
Dad hears son’s screams as 11-year-old’s mom stabs him to death, New Mexico sheriff says
The father told deputies he had moved from Oklahoma with his son because his wife had been abusing the boy, sheriff’s officials said.
3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles hundreds in California. ‘These earthquakes gotta stop’
A day earlier, geologists reported a 3.1-magnitude earthquake in another part of the state.
This California estate gives off eerie vibes. ‘Never been so creeped out by shelves’
An estate tucked away in the lush green hills of Placerville, a quaint city in California, is going for $1.05 million and features something pretty vast. Something called “The Room”. When first glancing over the photos on Zillow.com, you’d think the name was referring to a sophisticated library...
Body of missing 18-year-old found in California creek a week after crash, sheriff says
The body of a missing 18-year-old was found in a California creek a week after the truck he was inside crashed into the water, authorities said. Eduardo Fierros and another 18-year-old were in the vehicle when it landed in Putah Creek in the Lake Solano County Park area in Winters on July 3, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said.
Where and how did Spencer Webb die? Oregon ‘rock slide’ swim hole is popular cliff jump spot
The Sacramento football star and tight end for the Oregon ducks died this week in a cliff-diving accident.
Missing hiker’s shoes found along Oregon riverbank as search continues, cops say
A man left home to go on a hike days ago and never returned, Oregon deputies said. Christopher Smaka, a 53-year-old from Portland, left Monday, July 11, to go on a hike in the Gordon Creek area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. He wasn’t planning to camp overnight, and he never came home.
Dad with child in SUV ran over wife at Utah airport after family trip, reports say
A 38-year-old man accused of running over and killing his wife in a Salt Lake City International Airport parking garage in April has entered a guilty plea in her death, Utah news reports say. Shawn Christopher Sturgeon will be sentenced in September after pleading guilty Monday, July 11, to automobile...
Two from Redding killed in early morning collision on Interstate 5 in Yolo County
CHP officers responded to the deadly crash north of Woodland just before 7 a.m.
Authorities recover body from Putah Creek during search for missing Solano County teen
Solano County authorities recovered a body from Putah Creek on Sunday, over one week after a local teen went missing in the same area. Just after midnight on July 3, two recent graduates of Winters High School crashed a truck into the creek. Rescuers from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office found one of the two teenage boys clinging to the shoreline, but the other — 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros — remained missing.
‘Like a giant ninja star.’ Driver narrowly escapes as metal pierces windshield in Utah
“I saw this giant metal bar coming right at me.”
A homemade bomb, a military RPG round and 500 blasting caps found in Calaveras County
The Sheriff’s Office cautioned residents after its bomb squad found explosives at three locations over eight days.
Actor says Southwest kicked her off California flight over ‘slut-shaming’ outfit incident
An actor says she was kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight this week in Sacramento after she attempted to stand up for a passenger she alleges was “slut shamed” by an airline employee due to her outfit. Melinna Bobadilla, who according to IMDb has appeared in episodes of...
If Donald Trump walks while only Jan. 6 bit players are punished, our democracy is doomed
“A house divided against itself cannot stand,” Abraham Lincoln said. Donald Trump will make ours a teardown unless we hold him accountable, writes Melinda Henneberger | Opinion
Underground ‘bunker’ full of stolen property discovered at camp, California police say
Officers following up on a commercial burglary found a hidden underground “bunker” full of stolen property at a San Jose homeless camp, California police reported. The loot included stolen firearms, tools and equipment, a Twitter post by the San Jose Police Department said. Officers visited the camp Tuesday,...
