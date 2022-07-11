ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City restaurant was open for 8 decades. Its replacement closes after 6 years

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

KC Kitchen & Pizzeria , which took the famed Nichols Lunch spot six years ago, has closed.

A father and son team opened the restaurant at 3906 Waddell Ave. The menu included brick oven pizza, wings, salads and sandwiches.

Block and Co. Inc. Realtors recently had it listed for sale for $399,000 but said the restaurant closed Thursday.

The landlord confirmed the closing. The owners couldn’t be reached for comment.

Newmark Zimmer now has the 3,620-square-foot restaurant for lease, at the high traffic intersection of 39th Street and Southwest Trafficway.

Nichols Lunch had operated for 85 years — at that location since at least 1947, according to the Star’s archives — before closing in 2006. Mama’s 39th St. Diner and Sosa’s 39th Street Diner also later operated in the space.

