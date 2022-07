The Dearborn Shop has existed for a little over a year, but only as a pop-up or online. Now it’s in brick and mortar form, and will have even more options for customers. Jacob and Lizzy DiMaria already know what it’s like to run a business, but now they’ll be expanding to two businesses, along with his full-time job at Ford Motor Co.

