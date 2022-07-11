Fatality crash near Fort Hall

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 10:15 a.m. The Bingham County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the 22-year-old Pocatello woman who died Sunday.

Officials have identified the woman as Theresa L. Lords.

"This accident remains under investigation and we ask that everyone with ties to our community to keep the family of this young woman in your thoughts and prayers," Coroner Jimmy Roberts said.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday at approximately 6:10 p.m., southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 84.2, near Fort Hall, in Bingham County.

According to police, a 22-year-old female, from Pocatello, was driving a 2007 Toyota Rav4, when it appears the vehicle left the roadway, rolled off the west shoulder and came to rest in a field. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bingham County Sheriff's Office, Blackfoot Fire Department, Pocatello Police Department, and Chubbuck Police Department.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

