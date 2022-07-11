Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit that challenges ND redistricting map

A GOP witness and anti-abortion activist prompted confusion during her testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday (14 July), when she appeared to obscure the definition of abortion.Catherine Glenn Foster told the committee that a 10-year-old's abortion after she was raped was "not an abortion."Witness panelist Sarah Warbelow called Ms Foster's comments "disinformation."“[Abortion is] a medical procedure that individuals undergo for a wide range of circumstances, including because if they have been sexually assaulted, or raped in the case of the 10 year old", Ms Warbelow said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travelLabour Lucy Powell says Tory candidate race is turning into ‘circus’Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travel

LAW ・ 23 HOURS AGO