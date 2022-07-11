Jefferson Avenue Tops to reopen this Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jefferson Avenue Tops store will be reopening this Friday, July 15.

On May 14, 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket were fatally shot and three others were injured. Every person killed was Black. The accused shooter is a suspected white supremacist.

“Some say you know hey they not sure how they will feel when it reopens, if they want to even shop there and some say they may not even shop at all,” said Leonard Lane, who’s the President of the anti-violence organization Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S.

Since the shooting, the store has remained closed as crews worked on redesigning and renovating it.

“That’s a long time for anyone to go without fresh fruits and fresh vegetables in the neighborhood but at the same time, the wounds are still fresh,” Lane told News 4. “People are still grieving over their loved ones and over their families.”

The day prior to the store’s reopening, a moment of silence and prayer will take place there, exactly two months after the mass shooting. Tops President John Persons will be present, along with a number of elected officials and community representatives.

The moment of silence and prayer will take place at 2:30 p.m.

Councilmember Ulysees Wingo, Sr. joined News 4 at 4 on Monday to discuss the reopening. The full interview can be seen in the video player below.

Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting

