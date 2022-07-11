Metro Detroit Youth Day 2022 – More than 34,000 Metro Detroit, Michigan youths will descend on Belle Isle in Detroit to celebrate a day of healthy living, education, fun, sports and camaraderie. Metro Detroit Youth Day is July 13, 2022 from 8:30a-2:30p. The event is in its 40th...
Saturday marked Eid al-Adha, the Celebration of Sacrifice. Muslims across Metro Detroit gathered to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s sacrifice of his son Ismail. Imam Suleiman Hani of the Islamic Center of Detroit says the Islamic holiday, one of the largest gatherings of the year, is a time for Muslims to reflect on their purpose.
(WXYZ) — Forgotten Harvest has partnered with several food pantries across Southeast Michigan to feed hungry families, including Nexus Detroit. Every Wednesday, folks line up outside the Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit, waiting their turn to wheel away a cart full of nutritious food. One in six...
Founded in 2019, this walk-up soft serve window in downtown Detroit has a short but sweet menu of chocolate, vanilla, or twist with toppings like sprinkles and chocolate chips as well as floats. Huddle has also done collaborations on special flavors in the past, like ube (purple yam) with pastry chef Jonathan Peregrino, who runs his own bakery called JP Makes and Bakes. You can also get Huddle custard and cocktails at Two Birds in West Village. Huddle, 2 John R. St., Detroit; and Two Birds Detroit, 8130 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; huddle-softserve.com.
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best Pets Winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Peticured Pet Nail Specialist – Multiple Locations. EarthWise Pet Supply and Grooming – Bloomfield Hills. Kitty Cuts Grooming – New Baltimore. Love 4...
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re trying out Petty Cash: A new, upscale casual, new American fusion dining experience in Detroit. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Petty Cash is a restaurant offering dine-in only service at this...
This is the Lexus Velodrome along I-75 on Mack Avenue in Midtown Detroit, a 64,000-square-foot indoor track cycling arena that opened in January 2018 on the former site of Tolan Playfield. Beyond the cycling track itself, it also has an infield space for spectators and an outer ring where people can jog, walk, or in-line skate, as well as areas for fitness classes and a weight room. The running track is named for Eddie Tolan, a groundbreaking Black two-time 1932 Olympic gold medalist from Detroit, in homage to the playfield it is built upon.
Summer on the Bank West Bloomfield festival info at Marshbank Park. West Bloomfield Parks and Rec (WB Parks) is hosting a FREE summer festival for kids at Marshbank Park on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 11a-3p Bring your towels and swimsuits (and socks for the FREE bouncers) and enjoy some...
Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, left, founder of Pensole Design Academy in Portland, Ore., is also the controlling stockholder of the previously shuttered HBCU, Lewis College of Business in Detroit. Students of Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. Photo courtesy of Pensole Lewis College. The first-ever reopening of an HBCU...
DETROIT – With National French Fry day on tap (and btw why the hell is it not on a Friday), I thought I would oil the mechanisms and grease the levers on said topic. The best fries in Metro Detroit are at Scotty Simpson’s Fish ‘n’ Chips on Fenkell in Brightmoor. Hands down. Don’t bother protesting cause I ain’t trying to hear you.
Wayne State University's campus police helped keep Midtown safe when the area was transitioning from its life as the Cass Corridor. The University of Detroit-Mercy could soon chart a similar course in the area of Livernois and McNichols. Guards at the school are preparing to become certified police officers with...
It may be called the Detroit Riverwalk, but that doesn’t mean you have to enjoy this beautiful space on foot. Biking is a great exercise, and also a great way to explore the Detroit Riverfront. No worries if you don’t own a bike, because one option to obtain one...
An aunt and her nephew are on a roll when it comes to dishing out seafood in and around the D. They’re serving up seafood mac and cheese, hot lobster rolls and more on the go. Kathryn Wilson and Chef Nick Wilson are the aunt-nephew team behind The Lobster...
DETROIT, MI (July 11, 2022) – In another sign of metro Detroit’s robust economic recovery over the past two years, a premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, will hold its signature event in the city. The 2022 North American Extravaganza will take place in Detroit July 15-17 and is expected to draw up to 25,000 of the company’s independent distributors to Ford Field and Huntington Place. The conference will focus on training and education and is open to all North America Herbalife Nutrition Independent Distributors.
The newly hired anchors and executive producer of community impact will work on the the hyper-local streaming and broadcast news service. DETROIT—CBS News Detroit has hired anchors Shaina Humphries and Rachelle Graham, meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey, and executive producer of community impact Amyre Makupson. CBS News Detroit is the hyper-local...
YPSILANTI, MI -- West Willow Farmers Market is hosting a free “Cruising in West Willow” event to connect the community and car enthusiasts. The Ypsilanti event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at 2057 Tyler Road. Events include a bike and car show, bingo and spades tournament, NBA 2K videogame tournament and a mobile gaming station. At the end of the day, there will be a three-on-three basketball tournament.
Services for Detroit police officer Loren Courts, killed last week in an ambush, begin with a two-day public viewing. Dignitaries, law enforcers and other community members can pay respects this Saturday from noon-8 p.m. and Sunday from 3-9 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. 7 Mile Rd., west of Berg Road.
Detroit — Nearly 20,000 bricks headed for the dump were rerouted this week by a Detroit block club who plan to use the paving material to preserve the historic integrity of Virginia Park Street, one of the last remaining brick-paved roads in the city. Jeff Cowin, president of the...
The smell of double chocolate chunk cookies and ice cream sandwiches will waft through Wayne State University's campus when Insomnia Cookies opens Tuesday. Insomnia Cookies, which stays open well past midnight, specializes in late-night craving — not just cookies but also ice cream and other baked goods. It's the company's eighth location in Michigan, with others located at Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and other college campuses.
