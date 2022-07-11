ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayaking Continues to Be A Hot Activity

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Lakes and rivers were busy during the Independence Day holiday, and that’s expected to continue throughout the summer — with many people trying their hand at kayaking. D-N-R river programs outreach coordinator, Todd Robertson, says you shouldn’t head out onto rivers without doing a little preparation — specifically, learning how to properly paddle and navigate your kayak. Robertson says kayaking has been the “fastest-growing outdoor recreational activity” during his time with D-N-R, and its popularity has “exploded” since COVID because kayaking allows people to easily distance themselves from others. The D-N-R offers classes and has a kayak and canoe school you can access on their website.

