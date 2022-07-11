ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Revenues Higher Than Expected

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) – State revenues in Iowa are 12-point-three percent higher right now than they were a year ago at this time. The state’s Legislative Services Agency is predicting that the expected budget surplus will be a little higher than the original estimate of one-point-three billion-dollars. The L-S-A’s Jeff Robinson, Senior, tells K-G-A-N/T-V that there was “pretty good job growth” in 2021, which translated to growth in the number of people making money.

Week Of Heavy Rainfall Improves Iowa Drought Picture

(Des Moines, IA) — A week of heavy rainfall has improved Iowa’s drought picture. The latest Drought Monitor map shows just over 45 percent of the state has some level of drought. That’s an improvement of five percent in just one week. Drought conditions in northwest Iowa are still rated severe to extreme. That is unchanged from last week’s report.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Job Search Website Outage Caused By Cyberattack

(Des Moines, IA) – A state-run website that helps Iowans find jobs was taken down by a cyberattack. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports the attack was aimed at Geographic Solutions, Incorporated, a Florida-based company that maintains the website. Iowaworks.gov has been down since June 26th. Iowa residents searching for jobs or wanting to file unemployment claims currently cannot use the website, though they can still receive unemployment checks.
DES MOINES, IA
Gas And Diesel Prices Drop Slightly

(UNDATED) — The latest survey shows gas prices have fallen again. Triple-A says the average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline dropped 12 cents to four dollars, 46 cents. That’s down 30 cents a gallon from one month ago. The current Iowa average is 17 cents below the national average. It is still one dollar, 48 cents higher than one year ago. Diesel prices dropped nine cents this week to five dollars, 27 cents. It’s still well above the three dollars, eleven cents a gallon for diesel one year ago.
IOWA STATE
Attorney General Calls For Red Flag Law, Governor Wants Overall Solution

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is calling on the Iowa Legislature to support a “red flag” law that he says would help reduce gun violence. Red flag laws involve reporting concerns to the police who can temporarily take a gun away from someone. Miller, a Democrat, says such laws work and that Iowa should take advantage of 750 million dollars allocated to states to develop and implement red-flag laws. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, says adding another law doesn’t end the problem. She points out that Illinois has a red flag law in place and people were still killed by a gunman in the July Fourth Highland Park shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
Utilities Board Hears From Iowans Asking That Carbon Pipelines Be Blocked

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Utilities Board has heard from state landowners asking that plans for carbon pipelines be blocked. Kathy Stockdale of Iowa Falls asked regulators, “Whatever happened to our private property rights?” James Norris of Red Oak says one of the pipelines would pass right behind his house. The group attending a hearing today (Tuesday) pointed out that 70 percent of the landowners and farmers in the path of the pipelines have refused to sign easements.
DES MOINES, IA
Rental Options Tighten With Housing Market

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s housing market has been a boon for people selling houses — but the supply shortage of houses is also showing up in the rental market. Anne. Bacon is the chief executive officer of IMPACT, which helps low-income residents in central Iowa. She said lower-income Iowans are seeing higher rent prices, with fewer options due to lower supply.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Schools Prepare To Help More Students With Classroom Supplies

(Lake Mills, IA) — Inflation in June hit a record peak above nine percent, and Iowa educators expect more students will arrive at school next month without adequate supplies. Beth Hanson is an elementary school teacher in Lake Mills. She says they’re seeing “a lot of kids who just need that assistance — not just monetarily, but socially and emotionally needing all those things.” Hanson says classroom performance can be diminished if a student feels ashamed or shunned because of what they don’t have. Some schools and teachers are using this week’s Amazon Prime Day — when many items are significantly cheaper — to buy supplies and other items for students.
LAKE MILLS, IA
Hotter, Drier Weather Likely Ahead for Iowa Into August

(Kansas City, MO) — The long-range forecasts are calling for hot and dry conditions to persist likely into August for Iowa and the rest of the Missouri River basin. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, says the outlook for the next month shows plenty of summertime heat for much of the nation’s midsection. While large sections of Iowa have seen a few plentiful rain showers recently, Kluck says less precipitation is expected going forward over the next month. The U-S Army Corps of Engineers is predicting runoff into the Missouri River system will be far below normal through the end of the year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Governor, DPS Warn Of Fake Opioids Laced With Fentanyl

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is warning Iowans of a dramatic increase in fentanyl-laced fake opioid pills that have flooded the state. It comes on the heels of the arrest of five residents of Cass County on federal indictments for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in a ring discovered after overdose deaths in Cass and Shelby counties. During a news conference in Des Moines Tuesday, Reynolds said “Fentanyl is here, and the threat is real — in our major metro areas, and in our small towns, no community is immune.” Public Safety Commissioner, Steven Bayens (Bains) says the volume of fentanyl seized by law enforcement throughout Iowa is shocking even to the most veteran narcotics agents, and that he’s “surprised our overdose deaths aren’t higher.” A majority of fentanyl pills seized were disguised as prescription drugs.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Wednesday Night’s “Super Moon” Be Biggest, Brightest Of The Year

(Undated) — The “Super Moon” on Wednesday night is the biggest and brightest of the year. Peter Geiger with the Farmer’s Almanac says this one is known as the “Buck Moon.” It’s also known as the “Hay Moon” after the July harvest and the “Thunder Moon” due to this month’s storms. It appeared to be bigger and brighter than normal because the moon is two-thousand miles closer to the earth. Clear skies in Iowa made viewing the “Super Moon” easy.
IOWA STATE
Iowa assistant AG sues Des Moines police over protest arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An assistant attorney general in Iowa is suing the city of Des Moines and its police chief over his arrest during a June 2020 racial justice protest. Assistant Attorney General Paxton Williams alleges he was tackled, pepper-sprayed and handcuffed for no reason. The Des Moines Register reports that the lawsuit is among eight cases filed against the Des Moines police over their actions during protests following George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police. Paxton’s lawsuit, filed May 31, alleges police used unnecessary and excessive force.
DES MOINES, IA
Grassley Says Supreme Court Justices Were Honest During Confirmation Hearings

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says current Supreme Court justices were “absolutely” honest during their confirmation hearings. The Iowa Republican is refusing to join other members of his party who say they were “misled” about abortion issues by some of the current members of the U-S Supreme Court. Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska say the court’s ruling on Roe-versus-Wade was inconsistent with precedent.
IOWA STATE
