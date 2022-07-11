State Revenues Higher Than Expected
(Des Moines, IA) – State revenues in Iowa are 12-point-three percent higher right now than they were a year ago at this time. The state’s Legislative Services Agency is predicting that the expected budget surplus will be a little higher than the original estimate of one-point-three billion-dollars. The L-S-A’s Jeff Robinson, Senior, tells K-G-A-N/T-V that there was “pretty good job growth” in 2021, which translated to growth in the number of people making money.
