Happy Friday! It’s July 15, some of us are still sunburned from our Independence Day vacations, and this is the RDU On the Rise newsletter. I’m Will Doran, a state politics reporter for the News & Observer. In writing this newsletter I’m taking a mental break from combing through hundreds of pages of new state budget documents. It’s tedious but important, since politicians never want to tell us everything they’re spending our money on (flashback to 2017 when I broke the story on $250,000 going to Richard Petty).

RALEIGH, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO