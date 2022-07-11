‘How is this even possible?’ Car climbs a utility pole in NC, baffling social media

A 23-year-old man some how drove a Chevy Malibu straight up a utility pole in North Carolina, and the mystery of how he managed it without snapping the pole has captivated social media. Morganton Public Safety photo

It happened around 12 a.m. Sunday, July 10, on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton, about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte, according to the Morganton Police Department.

Officers say they arrived to find “a black Chevrolet Malibu four-door had all 4 tires off of the ground at a 45 degree angle up the utility pole,” the department told McClatchy News.

The driver was found nearby, and a conversation with police revealed “the odor of alcohol, red glassy eyes, slurred speech and difficulties balancing,” officials said. They also reported finding a firearm in the car.

Crash scene photos — which show the car sitting upright on its trunk — have prompted hundreds of reactions on social media, including some who likened it to the crashes in Allstate’s mayhem commercials. Others marveled as to how the seemingly impossible maneuver was accomplished without someone getting hurt.

“How is this even possible? Yikes,” one person posted on Facebook.

“It looks like they tried driving up the pole,” another posted.

“How did (he) get out of the car?” a commenter asked.

Investigators didn’t reveal how the Morganton man exited his seat, which was left 8 to 10 feet off the ground.

He was charged with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon, officials said.

A tow company was called to get the Chevy off the pole, police said.