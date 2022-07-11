ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Coroner IDs crash victims in Bloomsburg wreck

By Julye Wemple
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRIWO_0gbg6ggD00
Emergency vehicles line the southbound lane of Route 11 following a deadly crash on Saturday. NCPA Staff

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman may have been suffering from a medical issue when she drove the wrong way on Route 11 and smashed into another vehicle, killing herself and the other driver, officials say.

Samantha Davis, 32, of Danville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place just west of the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds late Saturday afternoon. The other driver, 52-year-old George Lutz of Mifflinville, was also killed in the crash, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Both died of multiple blunt force trauma, Reese said.

Davis appeared to have entered the wrong way on Route 11 after failing to negotiate a sharp curve on Valley Road, which intersects with Route 11. Her vehicle was northbound in the southbound lane when the cars collided, Reese explained. There aren't any indications drugs or alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, though toxicology tests will be performed, Reese noted.

Davis' sedan first hit Lutz' Mini Cooper, which was towing a small trailer and two kayaks, sending his vehicle careening sideways onto bridge supports. Davis' car also struck a Mazda Miata being driven by Lutz' wife, who officials did not identify. She suffered only minor injuries, but was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, according to Reese.

Columbia County, PA
#Traffic Accident
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Plains Township Police Department said they arrested two individuals who now face multiple felony drug-related charges. Investigators said they launched a narcotics investigation earlier this year into Shane Burton and Samantha Malia. Officers said they executed a search warrant in the 40 block...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

County officials take action after Nanticoke manhunt

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Luzerne County officials said they will use what they’re calling the “lessons learned” from an incident yesterday involving children and youth caseworkers and a man with a gun. Officials at the Luzerne County Children and Youth Services said what happened yesterday is a prime example of the potential dangers CYS caseworkers […]
NANTICOKE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother of deceased infant pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Williamsport, Pa. —The 22-year-old mother of a deceased infant cried throughout a hearing Thursday morning that opened with her entering a plea of guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Related reading: Muncy mother charged with involuntary manslaughter of newborn baby Demsey Mae Long, who was 20 years old at the time of her infant daughter's death, was sentenced to seven years’ probation and 12 months of electric monitoring by Judge Nancy Butts....
MUNCY, PA
