Sharon Stone Feels So Good She Can’t Stop Smiling in This Runway-Ready Bright Yellow Jumpsuit

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZxVX_0gbg674900
Sharon Stone GilbertFlores@Broadimage/MEGA.

It seems like half of Hollywood is in Europe right now enjoying their vacations and the endless fashion weeks, but no one seems to be as happy as Sharon Stone. The 64-year-old actress not only feels good, but she’s also looking fabulous in her Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit that fits her like a glove.

In an Instagram Reel, the Basic Instinct star couldn’t hide her smile as she strutted down the hotel hallway to “Gangsta Paradise — Sidekick Remix.” Her short hair was slicked back in a chic style that she paired with dramatic chandelier earrings and a red lip. The shiny yellow outfit hugged her curves perfectly as Stone ran her fingers through her hair and she gave a coy smile to the camera. The most epic moment happened when a security guard by the elevator realized he was in the way of her stylish shot. He scurried away as Stone hit a sexy pose knowing how smoking hot she looked.

Stone has been at the forefront of actresses in the entertainment industry talking about aging and what it means to her. She shared with Allure magazine in 2019 that it was about appreciation. “I’m so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that,” she explained. She also has a mantra that she tells herself when she’s looking and feeling good — something perhaps all of us should listen to.

“Every person has gifts. And if beauty is one of them, we should accept it and enjoy it as a gift from nature… If someone’s beautiful, for God’s sake, let them be beautiful,” she added. We know that in that hotel hallway, luxuriously dressed in Dolce & Gabbana, Stone felt beautiful — and she was going to relish in every minute of that beauty.

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

