Author Spotlight: Joyce Kieffer

An evolution from family farm to beloved, family-owned amusement park. More than 200 years ago, 30-year-old Reverend Hartman Henry Knoebel emigrated from Germany to the United States and ended up in Northumberland County. Every Sunday, we would walk miles to minister to the faithful – until he was defrocked.
Back in-person for the first time since 2019, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts’ renowned Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition kicked off on Thursday with hundreds of excited artists and impressive first-day crowds in downtown State College and on the Penn State campus. More than 300 invited exhibitors displaying...
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes have renovated one of the largest and oldest public libraries in York County. The Martin Library on Market Street reopened on Monday, July 11 following three years of remodeling and expansion. The focus of the renovation was to make it “cool for kids”.
(WHTM) — Friday's hometown heroes are making donations fo back to school supplies. The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County is sponsoring the "Fill The Bus" campaign at the Walmart store in Carlisle.
While students and staff will be serving you, your family can also enjoy one of five block parties in Harrisburg during a week of community service. This event is known as Faith Into Action and it’s hosted by Harrisburg First Assembly.
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Ready or not, the 2022 edition of the York State Fair opens next Friday — July 22 — at 11 a.m. And fair leaders say they are indeed ready. “It’s exciting,” fair spokesperson Montgomery Stambaugh said. “The anticipation is always there as we get five months, four months out. Now being a week out, we can finally see our hard work coming together.”
York County’s Community Progress Council works with low- and moderate-income people to empower them. The goal is to achieve self-sufficiency and live independent of public supports. A way to reach families? – through the children. Join the outreach by becoming a teacher or staff member of the Progress Council. Learn more about what’s required, the benefits, and the difference you’ll make.
Foodies planning to attend this year’s Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts are in luck. From gourmet grilled cheese, to tacos, to funnel cakes, there’s options to satisfy everyone. The 2022 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts will take place July 14 to 17, with Children and Youth...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate hospital complex could soon have a new owner, as well as a whole new use. The owners of Polyclinic Hospital in Harrisburg confirmed to us they are looking to sell it. Biz News Pa. was the first to report this.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton-High is selling off some of its past. “Anybody that wants a piece of this gym can get a piece of this gym,” said Mick Isrick, superintendent at Steelton-Highspire School District. The high school is replacing the old gym bleachers.. and selling them...
After dealing with the uncertainty of milk prices for years, Daryl Hart wanted to add a stable revenue source to his farm. Last December, he found it through a partnership with Karns Foods, a privately-owned supermarket chain in Pennsylvania’s capital region. Hart, of McAlisterville, is now one of 19...
What you need to know today, Friday, July 15, 2022. High: 86; Low: 68. Mostly sunny today and tomorrow, storms possible Sunday. Hershey factory: The Hershey Co. presented plans to Derry Township last night on a new factory near its Reese’s plant, but hasn’t decided how it will use the facility.
MACKEYVILLE, PA – This is a big week for classic car lovers in Clinton County. Friday and Saturday will mark the 21st annual antique and classic car auction at the Central Pennsylvania Auto Auction near Mackeyville. The annual auction event will begin on Friday at 9 a.m. with 225...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13, Pennsylvania Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) joined the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) to deliver 36,000 trout fingerlings to the Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association Cooperative Nursery in Boiling Springs. This marks one the first significant deliveries of fish to...
(WHTM) – The driver in a fatal Adams County crash on June 30 has died at Wellspan York Hospital. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Kunjihapatham Chockkalingam was the driver in a single-vehicle crash heading northbound on Route 15 just before 2 p.m. The coroner’s office says he took the Carlisle Pike off-ramp when his car left the roadway, crossed the grassy median, and overturned after hitting an embankment.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding toured five urban gardens, where he kicked off the 5th annual Pennsylvania Urban Agriculture Week. Redding will be visiting two urban agriculture operations in Dauphin County to continue the celebration. Redding will be visiting The Bridge located on 2200 Market Street...
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who had a warrant for his arrest is in jail after sheriffs found him at Wendy’s, though it’s reported he gave deputies a hard time before being taken into custody. On July 12 around 2:30 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffery K. Burgmeier III was spotted by the deputies of […]
The popular discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet plans to open multiple new store locations in Pennsylvania. Grocery Outlet has announced plans to open multiple new store locations in Pennsylvania, which is good news for residents who are looking for affordable groceries.
