Author Spotlight: Joyce Kieffer

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Ready or not, the 2022 edition of the York State Fair opens next Friday — July 22 — at 11 a.m. And fair leaders say they are indeed ready. “It’s exciting,” fair spokesperson Montgomery Stambaugh said. “The anticipation is always there as we get five months, four months out. Now being a week out, we can finally see our hard work coming together.”

