Tuesday Tunes brings free outdoor concerts to Overholser Mansion

Overholser Mansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a fun way to enjoy the summer nights, a local organization is hosting a series of free concerts.

Preservation Oklahoma, Inc. will host Tuesday Tunes, a series of family-friendly, free summer concerts on the lawn of the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion in Oklahoma City.

Tuesday Tunes will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 12, August 23, and September 13, featuring local musician Hunter Thomas.

Organizers say guests are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, blankets, and law chairs.

Snow cones and other summer treats will be available for purchase.

The Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion is located at 405 N.W. 15th St. in Oklahoma City.