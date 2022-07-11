ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not for sale’, insists Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41b6je_0gbg3Qc600

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is “not for sale” and “in our plans” for the coming season.

It recently emerged the 37-year-old had asked to leave Old Trafford if an acceptable offer arrived following a disappointing first season back with a club he won medals aplenty at between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo was due to report for pre-season training last Monday but a family issue saw him miss the whole week and Friday’s flight to Thailand for the start of United’s pre-season tour.

Ten Hag spoke for the first time since his unveiling ahead of the Liverpool friendly in Bangkok, where the Portuguese dominated the line of questioning in a packed press conference.

“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” Ten Hag said.

“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He hasn’t told me (he wants to leave). I have read, but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together.”

United have been adamant this summer that Ronaldo is staying put and Ten Hag says he spoke to the veteran star before his family issue arose.

The Dutchman said it was “a really good talk” but did not want to provide any details of his conversation with a player whose availability for United’s three matches in Australia is unclear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoFuh_0gbg3Qc600
Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United’s only signing of the summer so far (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

“I cannot tell because, as I said, his absence (for family reasons),” Ten Hag said. “I have already explained and that is it for this moment.”

Ronaldo’s future is sure to rumble on during a tour that recently appointed manager Ten Hag begins with just one new signing.

United are working hard to complement the acquisition of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, with the pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong rumbling on as a move for free agent Christian Eriksen edges closer.

Lisandro Martinez, the Ajax defender, is another target as Ten Hag looks to bolster his options.

“He has the profile for the modern full-back,” he said of Malacia. “Defending good, tough to beat and in offence a really good contribution, that’s why.

“The rest we know what we want – and we not only want new players, we want the right new players.

“We have a good squad, there’s huge potential, so only when we find what is really an improvement to our squad will we do (business).

We are searching for players in midfield, there we have a need and also in offence

“My first press conference I said already definitely we are searching for players in midfield, there we have a need and also in offence. We are still looking for players.

“It’s going to be a long season but a season that is quite unusual due to the World Cup, so you need to be prepared for this and need more players than in a normal season.”

Ten Hag also confirmed in Monday’s pre-match press conference that England defender Harry Maguire will remain as United captain after widespread discussion.

“Harry Maguire is the captain,” he said of the defender, who is a doubt for Tuesday’s match in Bangkok with a knock that forced him to work away from the main group in training.

“He has (qualities as a leader) and of course I have to get to know all the players and that takes time.

“But he’s an established captain and he’s achieved lot of success, so I don’t have doubts about this issue.”

It was announced on Monday that Andreas Pereira has joined Fulham on a four-year deal ahead of the new season, with the Craven Cottage club holding an option for an extra 12 months.

Fulham had their offer of an initial £8million and a further £2m in potential add-ons for the 26-year-old midfielder accepted by United.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dundee United’s Calum Butcher joins Burton

Calum Butcher has secured his departure from Dundee United by re-joining Burton Albion. The midfielder effectively left Tannadice before the end of last season because of what United termed a “private matter”. His last game was on March 19 and he was not part of pre-season training, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Andreas Pereira
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
newschain

Burnley sign Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen on season-long loan

Burnley have signed young defender Ian Maatsen on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The 20-year-old Dutchman has spent the last two seasons out on loan, first with Charlton in Sky Bet League One and then Coventry in the Championship. Maatsen moved to Stamford Bridge in 2018 following spells in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Government should apologise to unmarried mothers ‘railroaded’ into adoptions

The Government should formally apologise to unmarried women who were “railroaded” into unwanted adoptions between the 1950s and 1970s, MPs and peers have said. The Joint Committee on Human Rights said it acknowledges the “grave wrong” done to mothers and their children who “still live with the legacy of suffering”.
POLITICS
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Old Trafford#Portuguese#Dutchman
newschain

Chelsea complete signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea have completed the signing of centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for a reported fee of around £34million. The 31-year-old becomes the club’s second acquisition of the summer following their move for England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Koulibaly has signed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Basketball star Brittney Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea

American basketball star Brittney Griner is due back in a Russian court after abruptly pleading guilty to drug possession charges last week. With the US government under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom, the guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations can move forward.
NBA
newschain

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium. Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019. Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a...
WORLD
newschain

Riyad Mahrez agrees two-year contract extension with Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez has signed a two-year extension to his contract at Manchester City. The Algerian winger, who joined the club from Leicester four years ago, has committed his future to City until June 2025. Mahrez has made 189 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, scoring 63 goals and contributing 45 assists...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Thailand
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
newschain

Kenny Shiels: It would be a massive failure if England do not win Euro 2022

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels insisted it would be a “massive failure” if England did not win Euro 2022 after seeing his side brushed aside by the host nation. The Lionesses cruised to a 5-0 victory over Shiels’ side at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday night to finish top of Group A with a 100 per cent record and cement their place among the tournament favourites.
SPORTS
newschain

France advance to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Belgium

France secured safe passage through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Belgium at the New York Stadium. France opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani headed in at the back post and even though it was one-way traffic for much of the half, Belgium scored a shock equaliser after 36 minutes when Janice Cayman neatly tucked home.
SOCCER
newschain

Brighton and Ajax in talks to sign Rangers defender Calvin Bassey

Brighton and Ajax have held talks with Rangers over the transfer of Calvin Bassey, the PA news agency understands. The 22-year-old defender has become a key player at Ibrox since signing from Leicester for £230,000 in the summer of 2020. Bassey, who can play left-back and centre-back, has attracted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Darren Eales appointed new chief executive at Newcastle

Newcastle have appointed former Atlanta United president Darren Eales as their new chief executive officer. The 49-year-old Cambridge law graduate will work alongside sporting director Dan Ashworth at St James’ Park, reprising a partnership formed at West Brom between 2006 and 2010. He has been recruited after a lengthy...
MLS
newschain

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee criticises Biden visit to Saudi Arabia

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has described Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking”, accusing the US president of backing down from his pledge of prioritising human rights. In an interview with the Associated Press in Istanbul a day before...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Skeleton found alongside cowboy boots is identified by police

A skeleton found alongside a pair of cowboy boots has been identified as a man whose family lost contact with him in the 1990s, with police investigating his death as a homicide. The remains of William “Bill” Long were found by a site worker at a scrapyard in St Osyth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Six people killed as dust storm causes US highway pile-up

Six people have died after a dust storm fuelled by wind gusts topping 60mph caused a pile-up in the US state of Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed on Interstate 90, three miles west of Hardin, and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
MONTANA STATE
newschain

Tearful Tiger Woods accepts he is unlikely to play another Open at St Andrews

A tearful Tiger Woods bade a likely farewell to St Andrews but promised he would be back to play in The Open. The famously stoic 46-year-old was visibly moved by the reception he received as he walked down the 18th fairway of the Old Course – where he has won two of his three Claret Jugs.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy