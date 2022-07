The band normally performs in Bywaters Park, but due to the recent heatwave, they are moving the concert indoors. The conclusion of Paris Municipal Band’s 2022 season, its 100th consecutive season, will be this Friday at the Weger Auditorium inside Paris Junior High School starting at 8:30 p.m. The band normally performs in Bywaters Park, but due to the recent heatwave, they are moving the concert indoors.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO