Indy Autonomous Challenge to Return to CES 2023 With Boosted Engine Package on All Cars

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that after making history at CES 2022 with the world’s first-ever, head-to-head autonomous racecar competition, that the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) will return to CES 2023®. The Autonomous Challenge @ CES will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The event will be limited to CES attendees and transportation will be available from the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“The Autonomous Challenge @ CES in January brought a new level of excitement to CES with the world’s first head-to-head autonomous racecar competition, pushing autonomous driving technology to its limits,” said Jean Foster, senior vice president marketing and communications, CTA. “We are thrilled to welcome the Indy Autonomous Challenge back to CES 2023, and can’t wait to see how the research being done on autonomous vehicles through this competition will advance the industry.”

Collaborating with partners like AWS, Cisco, Continental, Dallara, dSPACE, and Luminar, the IAC is pushing limits for the entire autonomous community and helping to increase safety and performance of this life saving technology, not only in motorsports, but across all modes of commercial transportation. The primary goal of this competition is to solve real world problems by advancing technology that will speed the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles and deployments of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

“We bring together the best university minds in AI, robotics, and automation from around the world and match them with cutting edge technology from industry leading companies to make the impossible possible,” said Paul Mitchell, president, Indy Autonomous Challenge. “We come to CES because this competition is not only catapulting autonomous technologies forward, but it’s also educating and inspiring innovators and entrepreneurs for generations to come.”

The Indy Autonomous Challenge is a prize competition designed to engage university teams from around the world to program autonomous-modified racecars and compete in a series of history-making competitions. Based in Indiana, the IAC is working to establish a hub for performance automation in the state and is harnessing the power of prize competitions to attract the best and the brightest minds from around the globe to further the state-of-the-art technology in safety and performance of automated vehicles. The IAC started with 41 university teams signing up to compete more than two years ago, representing top engineering and technology programs from 14 U.S. states and 11 countries.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023 with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world’s greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details, and the media page for all press resources.

