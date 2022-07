Near Molly’s Lane in Nashville stands the original timber frame building that once housed The Original Big Woods restaurant. In just a few weeks that building will open its doors once again under a new name: the Quaff ON! Pour House. The new business will “embrace the brewing roots that started it all while highlighting the Quaff ON! Brewing Co. branch of the BWQOHT, Inc. brand family,” according to a press release.

NASHVILLE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO