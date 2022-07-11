Devon Pritchard Named Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications at Nintendo of America

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022--

Nintendo of America today named Devon Pritchard Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications, following her tenure as the acting executive in that role since November 2021.

A member of the Nintendo of America team for 16 years, Pritchard previously served as Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and Publisher Relations. While serving recently as the acting head of Sales, Marketing and Communications, Pritchard has overseen major Nintendo Switch game launches like Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Nintendo Switch Sports. Moving forward, Pritchard will oversee strategy and execution across the U.S. and Canada.

“Devon’s years of leadership at Nintendo give her a deep understanding of our people, our products and our fans,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “I have worked closely with Devon over the years and know she will use her knowledge of the brand and unique skill set to help expand our markets, drive engagement and grow our business through fresh ideas and inspired thinking that will help Nintendo continue to put smiles on the faces of our customers.”

In her new role, Pritchard will be reporting to Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of America.

For more information about Nintendo, visit https://www.nintendo.com/.

