COOLING CENTERS OPEN TO HELP YOU BEAT THE HEAT

Times are tough for many these days with food, housing and energy prices going through the roof. As inflation causes prices to raise, help is out there for anyone needing assistance filling their pantry throughout the month of July in the Morongo Basin. This Monday (July 18) USDA food distributions are at Belfield Hall in Landers from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in Joshua Tree at the Community Center at 6171 Sunburst in Joshua Tree from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and in Yucca Valley at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO