Twentynine Palms, CA

COOLING CENTERS OPEN TO HELP YOU BEAT THE HEAT

By Z107.7 News
 4 days ago

The National Weather Service says temperatures in 29 Palms could reach 110° to 113° today, 102° to 105° in Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley. Extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Learn the warning signs to help those most vulnerable,...

FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT THREE LOCATIONS THIS MONDAY (JULY 18)

Times are tough for many these days with food, housing and energy prices going through the roof. As inflation causes prices to raise, help is out there for anyone needing assistance filling their pantry throughout the month of July in the Morongo Basin. This Monday (July 18) USDA food distributions are at Belfield Hall in Landers from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in Joshua Tree at the Community Center at 6171 Sunburst in Joshua Tree from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and in Yucca Valley at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
HOW TO HELP YOUR LOCAL LIBRARY

The Friends of Yucca Valley Library is always accepting donations of books, cds and dvds The non-profit organization has a store setup inside the Yucca Valley Library Branch where they sell the donated items – and those funds are used to purchase more materials for the three hi desert libraries as well as other locations in San Bernardino county.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
FIRE DESTROYS MORONGO VALLEY MOTORHOME – KNOCKED DOWN QUICKLY

Morongo Valley Fire Department quickly knocked down a motorhome fire on Tuesday, July 12th off Big Morongo Canyon and Highway 62. The vehicle was full engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the flames had spread to nearby trees and vegetation. Cal Fire responded with two fire engines from Yucca Valley to help suppress the flames. Overall – Nine firefighters and Chief Brakebill responded to the call and had the fire under control within 15 minutes.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
ROAD CLOSURE IN YUCCA VALLEY

The Town of Yucca Valley warns drivers about road closures today. From 9 AM to 3PM, the #1 lane of Highway 62 will be closed in both directions between Avalon Avenue and Hermosa Avenue. The town will be performing maintenance on the median.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
YUCCA VALLEY SUMMER CONCERT AT THE COMMUNITY CENTER TOMORROW

After canceling last year for Covid-19 concerns, The Town of Yucca Valley Summer Music Festival is back, returning with concert events this summer. The popular concert series return to the Community Center Softball fields tomorrow night (July 16) with the band The Wrecking Crew playing Classic Rock. Additional Saturday concerts will be offered, July 23, July 30, August 6 and August 13. Concerts are from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
YUCCA VALLEY PLANNING COMMISSION MET TONIGHT FOR A ONE-HOUR SESSION

With only two items on the agenda, the Commissioners approved removing a section of the sign ordinance and proposed that murals will now stand alone. The changes allow for flexibility. Design regulations and the number of murals will be decided in the future. The applicant seeking a permit for a...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works

In Banning, a new emergency shelter, across the street from a homeless encampment, is in the works. Many of you have seen it heading east into the Valley on Interstate 10. Pallet shelters located off Interstate 10 “This is a huge social issue and it's not just in this town or in this state, it's The post Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
HEALTHCARE DISTRICT BOARD MEETS TONIGHT

The Morongo Basin healthcare District Board of Directors will meet in regular session tonight (July 14). The meeting will be held as both an in-person and on-line format, Attendees will be required to wear a mask. The in-person meeting will be at the Healthcare District offices at 6530 La Contenta Rd. Suite 700, Yucca Valley. Information on how to log in for the meeting is in this story at Z1077fm.com.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Downtown Needles, CA: Residential structure and garage fire burning along Front Street just east of J Street.

Downtown Needles, California: A residential structure and garage fire is burning along Front Street just east of J Street. San Bernardino County Fire Protection District station 32 as well as Mohave Valley Fire Department are on scene as well as deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station.
NEEDLES, CA
myrcns.com

UPDATE: Local girl, 17, ID’d after fatal Winchester rollover

WINCHESTER, Calif., — Authorities say a local teen was fatally ejected from her vehicle when an SUV she was a passenger in struck another vehicle and overturned several times in the French Valley / Winchester area Saturday, July 9. The driver of the SUV was hospitalized after the deadly...
WINCHESTER, CA
KABC

7-Eleven stores here under seige: UPDATE

Parent Company Asking Some Stores To Close For Second Night. (Los Angeles, CA) — After a series of deadly robberies, many 7-Eleven stores in Southern California will be closed for a second straight night. Early on Monday morning, two people were killed and several more were injured after a robber shot up multiple 7-Eleven locations in three different counties. The 7-Eleven parent company says they continue to be worried for “franchisee, associate and customer safety.” The suspect is still on the loose.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local businesses have been a victim of acid graffiti crimes

Business owners like Joy Meredith are speaking out against Acid Graffiti in her community and how they are inconvenienced financially by the actions of others. Meredith said, "And so we're looking not only to be able to catch these vandalizers, but also to put some sort of program in place that can maybe help merchants The post Local businesses have been a victim of acid graffiti crimes appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Covid-19 cases rise, doctors send new warning

The Covid-19 patient population is back on the rise across California, including in Riverside County.  Doctor Nasrollah Ahmadpour, who specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine at JFK Memorial Hospital, said there has been a shift in his patients, compared to the first two years of the pandemic. “Their length of stay, hospital stay, is The post Covid-19 cases rise, doctors send new warning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

CMC BOARD TO VOTE ON FREE CHILDCARE FOR ADULT EDUCATION STUDENTS

The Copper Mountain College Board of Trustees will meet in regular session tomorrow (July 14) in the Community Room of the Bell Center, 6162 Rotary Way in Joshua Tree, with closed session beginning at 2:00 and open session beginning at 3:00 p.m. During closed session, the trustees will conference with labor negotiators and legal counsel. Later, during open session, the board will discuss the results of their self-evaluations. Also, in celebration of the college’s twentieth anniversary, the trustees will honor the legacy of Catherine Inscore. Inscore began her two-decade career at CMC as a student, graduating from the college and becoming a Library Specialist.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Cops: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and three wounded in shootings before dawn Monday at four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California and authorities said they were seeking a lone gunman in at least three of the shootings. The shootings appear to have occurred after robberies or attempted...
SANTA ANA, CA
knewsradio.com

Police, U-S Marshals Apprehend Two Men In Desert Hot Springs

Metal police handcuffs Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. On June 28, 2022, Desert Hot Springs Police and the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team served a search warrant on Van Horn Mountain Street and arrested 28 year old William Yaple of Desert Hot Springs. He’ll be changed with possession and...

