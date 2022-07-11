ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cat Power to Recreate Bob Dylan’s Iconic 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

By Allison Hussey
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cat Power has announced a special performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall: a recreation of Bob Dylan’s 1966 iconic set at the venue. Cat Power will play the same songs as Dylan and in the same order....

Pitchfork

