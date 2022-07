In the above video you can check out Los Alamitos (Calif.) class of 2023 four-star athlete and USC commit Makai Lemon isolation highlights from USC's summer camp seven-on-seven event. Lemon and his Los Al teammates took on some of the top programs in the area with Lemon playing both cornerback and wide receiver. We didn't have a ton of clips of Lemon in action but you can see him backpedal as a corner lining up on the outside and also getting downfield in a hurry as a wide receiver including one long touchdown pass despite tight coverage from the opposition.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO