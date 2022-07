MOORESVILLE – Know your audience. That’s rule number one of any public speaking engagement or presentation. It can’t be said the Town of Mooresville doesn’t know its audience. That’s why municipal leaders moved its July 5 board of commissioners meeting to the Charles Mack Citizen Center rather than Town Hall, knowing full well they may have a full house wanting to hear — and comment on — development plans for more than 30 acres at the corner of N.C. 150 and Perth Road in the western outskirts of town.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO