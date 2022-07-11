ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Woman in SUV runs over, kills ex-boyfriend in Minneapolis

By Tasha Carvell
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS – A woman is accused of fatally running over her ex-boyfriend with an S-U-V near...

kfgo.com

willmarradio.com

Woman accused of using SUV to commit the 46th homicide in Minneapolis this year

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman is accused of fatally running over her ex-boyfriend with an S-U-V near downtown Minneapolis. Police say the man in his 30s was struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk early Saturday and later died of his injuries at the hospital. Investigators believe there was a domestic dispute between victim and suspect before the crash. The Minneapolis P-D says this is the 46th homicide investigation of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

