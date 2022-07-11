Jumbo-Visma lead Tour de France prize money haul

After nine stages of the Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) lead the race but their rivals Jumbo-Visma have so far raked in the most cash in prize money.

According to the official figures issued by organiser ASO, the Dutch team have earned €82,140. That is thanks to Wout van Aert 's two Tour de France stage wins, four days in the yellow jersey, eight days leading the points classification as well as high stage placings from Jonas Vingegaard, Christophe Laporte and Primoz Roglic on other stages, plus various intermediate sprint and mountain bonuses, and four stages of leading the teams classification.

The biggest budget teams have won the most cash and the most UCI points, with UAE Team Emirates, Ineos Grenadiers and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl leading the list. A total of €349,000 has been awarded so far, with the bulk of the prize pot awarded after the final stage in Paris.

BikeExchange-Jayco and EF Education-EasyPost are punching above their weight in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Read more

The prize money of the 2022 Tour de France



WorldTour relegation pulse: Five teams battling to remain



The 2022 Tour de France hub

BikeExchange-Jayco have relied on their sprinters to ring the cash register, with Dylan Groenewegen's stage win and Michael Matthews' pair of second places contributing the most to their tally.

EF-EasyPost have relied on Magnus Cort to lead their charge, with the Danish rider spending seven days in the lead of the mountains classification (€300 each). But more valuable was his two days gaining the combativity prize (€2000). Neilson Powless' fourth place on stage 5 was worth €1500, bringing their total to €20,610.

Both of those teams will be pleased to have also brought in more UCI points toward the 2020-2022 team rankings that will determine who remains in the WorldTour next year.

On the other end of the spectrum, Bahrain Victorious have struggled in comparison to their rivals, and are 17th with just €5,120 earned mainly thanks to Dylan Teuns' top 10 stage finishes.

Of the WorldTeams, Astana Qazaqstan having earned a meagre €600 so far, less than a sixth of the second-to-last most lucrative team, B&B Hotels-KTM.

Movistar are also underperforming in 16th place. Lotto Soudal, who have had no luck getting Caleb Ewan a stage win and so they've earned €4,290 to date this Tour de France.

(Image credit: ASO/Tour de France)

Image 1 of 1

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.