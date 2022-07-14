Amazon Prime Day is over – these are the best fitness tracker deals still available

Amazon Prime Day took place this year on 12 - 13 July – but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed out on all of the best fitness tracker deals. There are still some hefty discounts from big name brands like Fitbit and Garmin. Even budget products like the Amazfit bands are still available at a lower price.

The good thing about shopping after Prime Day is that most of the deals you can see no longer require a Prime membership. That means you can bag products like the Apple Watch Series 7 for just $280.29 , which is nearly $50 cheaper than its usual price, without having to be an Amazon subscriber.

There are plenty of options available, too. If you’re looking for a cheap model to simply track your steps, you can pick something up for less than $50. And if you want one of the best fitness trackers available – that can give you detailed feedback on your sporting performance – there are a range of watches to suit.

We regularly test, review, and round-up the latest fitness trackers to ensure we provide honest and accurate advice for anyone splashing out on a new wearable. These are the deals we think are really worth the money.

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals

30% Off

Apple Watch Series 7 | Was $399 Now $280.29 (Save 30%)

This is the latest wearable from Apple, which is currently available for just $280.29. It's a really swish bit of kit, which can conduct ECG tests and monitor blood oxygen levels. We ranked as one of the best fitness trackers after testing it out – grab it while stocks last. View Deal

Apple Watch SE | Was $309 Now $279 (Save 10%)

This tidy little wearable from Apple now costs just $279. We were impressed with it during our review , especially with its haptic feedback design and wide range of sport-tracking modes. View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals

Garmin Venu | Was $200.25 Now $144.95 (Save 28%)

The Garmin Venu boasts 5-day battery life between charges in smartwatch mode, and has the broadest range of all-day health monitoring features that include stress, sleep, and menstrual cycle tracking. You can also stream music and pick from 20 pre-loaded GPS and indoor sport apps. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 945 | Was $599.99 Now $457.54 (Save 24%)

This is one of the best Garmin watches that we've ever tried and reviewed – and it's currently available for it's lowest-ever price. Stuffed with features (including on-board maps, 30 different tracking modes and excellent heart monitoring) it's incredibly durable and packs in a 14-day battery. View Deal

Half Price!

Garmin Forerunner 735XT | Usually: $349 Now: $186.99 (Save 47%)

This multisport GPS running watch boasts an impressive 11 day battery life for those who like an adventure, plus a list of equally impressive smartwatch features that include advanced running data analysis, ground contact time balance, stride length and vertical ratio. View Deal

Garmin Instinct Solar, Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Solar Charging Capabilities | Was: $349.99 Now: $199.99 (Save 43% )

This sunburst yellow Garmin smartwatch offers a solar powered solution to battery life concerns, allowing users to extend runtime beyond traditional charging options. It boasts a rugged outdoorsy exterior that’s also waterproof to 100M and is constructed to U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock and water resistance. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, Smaller-Sized GPS Smartwatch | Was: $329.99 Now: $206.80 (Save: 37% )

This compact Garmin lets users download Spotify playlists, monitor menstrual cycles, sleep and stress levels and watch animated cardio, strength and Pilates workouts on screen. Battery life spans 7 days in smartwatch mode and up to 5 hours in GPS and music mode. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | Was $349 Now $229.90 (Save 34%)

This is a classic – and much loved – runner’s watch from Garmin, that currently has a whopping 34% off its standard price. Popular for its pinpoint accurate GPS and heart rate monitor, this is a superb choice if you’re serious about tracking your runs. This is its lowest ever price, so snap it up while there’s still stock available. View Deal

Garmin Venu 2 | Was $399 Now $269.99 at Amazon

Discounted by $130 (33%) this is an excellent mid-range option from Garmin, offering a mix of smartwatch features and clever fitness tracking tools. It’s less bulky than other trackers, too, making it great for sleep and vigorous workouts. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro | Was $599.99 Now $495

If there’s a company that knows a thing or two about making smartwatches, it’s Garmin – and the excellent Fenix 6 Pro currently has over $100 knocked off its standard price. The watch’s onboard maps, rugged construction and lengthy battery life make it ideal for off-the-beaten-path adventures. View Deal

Garmin Vivofit 4 | Was $89.99 Now $65.99 (Save 18%)

The sleek and slimline Garmin Vivofit 4 is a more affordable alternative to the brand's pricier offerings like the Forerunner and Fenix, and now it's down from $89.99 to $65.99. You'll still get a taste of Garmin's usual premium performance though, with sleep-tracking and a swim-proof design. View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals

Fitbit Charge 5 | Was $149.95 Now $104.49 on Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best fitbits that we've tested – and it's now at its lowest-ever price. The recently-released tracker has had $45 sliced off its usual cost. It's a lightweight model, but still capable of tracking your sleep and monitoring your heart rate. View Deal

Fitbit Sense | Was$299.95 Now $177.88

There's a huge discount on this watch, which is the top-end model from Fitbit. Another model that's currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon, it's capable of performing EDA scans to monitor stress and assessing your heart for atrial fibrillation. Ask Alexa to check the weather or set a workout timer, too. View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was $99.95 Now $66.49 at Amazon

When trying to find the best Fitbit for you, the Inspire 2 is undoubtedly the best budget option. It has a heart-rate tracker and step-counter, and will calculate your estimated daily calorie burn, but can be bought for under $100 – or $66.49, to be precise, thanks to a 33% Prime Day saving. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 | Was $149.95 Now $109.95

Save 27% on the Fitbit Versa 2 this Amazon Prime Day. This Fitbit tracks heart rate and sleep, along with delivering smart notifications straight to your wrist. You can also receive a daily readiness score to help you prep your energy levels for the day ahead. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 | Was $229.95 Now $161.49

Save over 30% on the sleek Fitbit Versa 3 this Amazon Prime Day, after the retailer dropped the price to $159.49. This tracker benefits from Fitbit's nifty new daily readiness score functionality, giving you a tangible way to decide how hard your training (and recovery) should be each day. We highly rated this watch during testing, and you can check our review for details. View Deal

Fitbit Luxe | Was $129.95 Now $99.95

Finding a Fitbit for under $100 is usually a tall order, but this Prime Day we've served you up with two on a platter. The stylish Fitbit Luxe offers in-depth metrics through 24/7 heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring and more, all delivered on a bright AMOLED screen. So, there's plenty of bang for your buck here. View Deal

Other Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker deals

SUUNTO 9 Peak | Was $569 Now $455

The brilliant SUUNTO 9 peak is currently at its cheapest-ever price on Amazon, with a cool $114 (20%) discount applied. An aesthetically pleasing, lightweight model, it packs in plenty of features including various sports-tracking and route navigation. View Deal

Amazfit Band 5 | Was $39.99 Now $29

If you’re looking for a very basic tracker, you can’t go wrong with the Amazfit Band 5. Currently reduced by just over $10, it offers blood oxygen measurements, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, on top of its basic step count functionality. It’s even water resistant to 50 meters, so you can take it swimming. View Deal

Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch with Alexa | Was: $69.99 Now: $49.99 (Save: 29%)

Fully Alexa compatible, this Amazon smartwatch features 60+ sports modes to help you exercise in whatever way you like best. It’s water resistant up to 50M so you can wear it while swimming and you can also track 24-hour heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress levels, sleep quality, and menstrual cycles. View Deal

Galaxy Watch 4 44mm| Was $279.99 Now: $196.79

Reduced by 31%, the 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 4 is a steal at just under $230. It’s a nice looking bit of kit that’s capable of running an ECG and boasts advanced sleep tracking. It’s best suited to Samsung phone owners, as it has limited compatibility with other brands (and can’t work with iPhones whatsoever.) View Deal

Cillso Smart Watch 1.69''Fitness Tracker | Was $32.99 Now: $24.99

Save $8.00 (24%) on this budget fitness tracker with a 1.69 Inch full touch-screen, 24H heart rate and sleep monitoring and the ability to link to all of your accounts, so you can get all your messages and notifications from the watch. View Deal



TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch| Was $299.99 Now: $209.99

Snap up a 30% discount and save $90 on this TicWatch Pro Ultra 3. Dual layers display 2.0 technology, lasting up to 72 hours in 'Smart Mode' and 45 days in 'Essential Mode'. IP68 waterproof and pool swimming suitable, upgraded 100+ professional sports modes, with built-in GPS, speaker and microphone, barometer, sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation and stress monitoring, and a 24-hour heart rate monitor. View Deal

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm| Was $349.99 Now: $274

Save $75.99 (22%) on this smart watch with an ECG monitor and trackers for health, fitness, running and sleep cycles, as well as GPS Fall Detection and Bluetooth capabilities. You can get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, and Body Mass Index. View Deal

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 .

When does Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day ended at midnight on 13th of July. It started on 12 July and lasted for 48 hours.

Who else has a sale on during Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day might dominate July, but other retailers are slashing prices to compete, which could save you some serious cash on fitness equipment like exercise bikes, wearables, rowing machines, and more.

Check out some of our anti-Prime picks below.

