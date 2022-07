LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rain has been pretty hard to come by across the natural state. Pop-up showers and a few storms have given rain to some areas, but many have remained dry. According to the current drought monitor, much of the northern half of the state is abnormally dry, with a portion of northcentral Arkansas under a moderate drought. Portions of the southwestern parts of the state are also abnormally dry.

