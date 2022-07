The Latest on U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to the Mideast: JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi citizens will soon be able to obtain 10-year visitor visas, double the current validity, in an agreement during U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia. The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia announced Saturday the agreement extends the validity of visitor visas for Saudi citizens from five years to a decade as of August 1. The announcement said travel contributes significantly to both of countries’ economies and strengthens ties between citizens.

