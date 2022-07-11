Daughters honor veterans, surviving spouses at July 4 event

Chapter Newsletter Creator Mary Hart, Chapter Regent Twila Lobitz and Honorary Chapter Regent Shirley Staggs passed out U.S. flag pins and veteran pin packets.

Members of the Sun City National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Agua Fria Chapter, presented more than 20 Vietnam War era veterans with 50th Anniversary Commemorative lapel pin packets at the Sun City Bell Center’s Fourth of July celebration.

One surviving spouse lapel pin packet was also presented.

About 200 United States flag pins were given to celebration attendees.

Since the beginning of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution organization on Oct. 11, 1890, chapter members have been honoring veterans and America’s founding fathers who wrote and signed the Declaration of Independence for their service and sacrifices.

Visit aguafriaarizonadar.weebly.com.