ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- Downtown Days: Friday and Saturday in downtown Aberdeen. Friday events include Food Truck Friday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Malchow Plaza and live music by the Christian rock band Disciple at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Saturday events include a farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., family activities and live music by The Joeys, Gdwflrckt, Better Ride and Henry Talavera at 6 p.m. at the Red Rooster Coffee House. Downtown businesses will also off sales and promotions. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3R14CVb.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO