Collision With Injuries on I-95 Near Lincoln, Maine
Maine State Police are investigating a collision involving at least two vehicles on I-95 near Lincoln that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday evening. State Police, Lincoln Police and Lincoln...
A Doberman alerted a Maine State Police Trooper to a crash site. Trooper Chris Pina was sitting in his cruiser at a crossover on I-95 near Lincoln at about 5:30 Sunday evening when a Doberman ran in front of the parked car. It must have startled him because you just don't find dogs running around on the interstate. Trooper Pina got out of the cruiser and prevented the dog from running back into traffic. He put the dog in his cruiser and said he noticed the animal was covered in mud and scratches. This led him to believe the dog was probably lost.
A section of U.S. Route 1 in Hodgdon was blocked early Monday morning after a tractor trailer loaded with hay bales crashed into a ditch. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office reports 21-year-old Noah Binder of Bridgewater was driving south on the Calais Road around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control of the Freightliner tractor trailer on a sharp turn.
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Newport Police Department issued a joint statement saying 35-year-old Stephen Bossom was shot and killed by Deputy Kenneth York at Sebasticook Lake Campground. The Penobscot...
PALMYRA (WGME) -- A Maine woman has been accused of starting a fire that destroyed a home, two RVs, and caused significant damage to a garage in Palmyra on Thursday. Crews responded to the fire at 1003 Warren Hill Road around 3:30 a.m. Investigators discovered that 44-year-old Alison Trask of Palmyra allegedly started the fire.
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Orland man is being treated for serious injuries from a hit and run Thursday afternoon on Acadia Highway in Orland. 46 year old Travis Allen was walking in the breakdown lane when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
PROSPECT — The Maine Marine Patrol and Bucksport Public Safety have been searching for the body of a person who is thought to have jumped off the Penobscot Narrows Bridge early Monday morning, according to Waldo County Sheriff Jeff Trafton. “Evidence points in the direction the person did commit...
A 46-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening in the town of Shirley, just south of Greenville, Maine. The Piscataquis County Sheriff's office reported Jessica Lavigne of Peru was driving on Route 15 around 8:20 p.m. when she attempted to pass another vehicle, according to WABI-TV. At the same time, Douglas and Sabrina Staley of Florida, both age 44, started to turn left into a Maine Department of Transportation garage.
BANGOR — Authorities say they have found a Hermon man who went missing and he is alive. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Blake Lipton of Hermon was last seen in Bangor on Monday. He was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, with...
GUILFORD (WGME) -- A Maine woman is accused of stabbing a man in the neck after accusing him of being a “terrorist and pedophile” during an argument in Guilford on Sunday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The Piscataquis County District Attorney’s Office told the BDN Mary Mahoney...
Another round of strong thunderstorms are in the forecast, Thursday. This time the Bangor area may get in-on strong storms. After strong storms rumbled through western and northern Maine Tuesday, more are in the forecast. The National Service in Caribou is warning of the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Forecasters say the greatest chance of a stronger storm is along the I-95 corridor, including Bangor and nearby towns.
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from Massachusetts who murdered a man from Exeter in the mid-90′s died at the Maine State Prison early Wednesday morning. Department of Corrections says 66-year-old Jeffrey Sibley’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been...
An Orrington woman is recovering after falling nearly 8 feet while hiking in Baxter State Park over the weekend. Jody Croft is well-known around the town of Orrington, not only because she's a nice woman, but also because she walks all the time. We've all learned not to stop and offer Jody a ride when we see her walking far from her house because we know she'll just turn us down. She loves to walk.
